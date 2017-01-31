The Fallen Heroes of Human Spaceflight

Since the age of human spaceflight began 50 years ago, space missions have led in the accidental deaths of 21 explorers, some American astronauts and others Russian cosmonauts, while inside their spacecraft. The most recent human spaceflight disaster , which occurred in 2003 at the end the space shuttle Columbia's STS-107 mission, caused NASA to ground its shuttle program for more than two years to make safety improvements.

