The Fallen Heroes of Human Spaceflight

The Fallen Heroes of Human Spaceflight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

Since the age of human spaceflight began 50 years ago, space missions have led in the accidental deaths of 21 explorers, some American astronauts and others Russian cosmonauts, while inside their spacecraft. The most recent human spaceflight disaster , which occurred in 2003 at the end the space shuttle Columbia's STS-107 mission, caused NASA to ground its shuttle program for more than two years to make safety improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Wed just a guy i knew 1
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec '16 West 11th 25
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Ferguson
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC