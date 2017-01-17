The Best Astronaut Selfies in Space: A Cosmic Photo Gallery
NASA astronaut Peter J.K. Wisoff snaps a photo of his reflection in the helmet visor of fellow astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria during in the cargo bay of the Space Shuttle Discovery in October 2000. Earth and the International Space Station are also mirrored in Lopez-Alegria's visor.
