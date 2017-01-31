Telescope camera boosts asteroid sightings in Tucson
A customized telescope camera near Tucson is playing an important role in discovering asteroids and other objects zipping by Earth. NASA's planetary defense office is looking to find 90 percent of objects at least 140 meters in size near Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC