Starlandia's Space Station launches new galaxy of classes, workshops and performances

THERE ARE those who believe that Savannah's Starland district is a multi-dimensional vortex, an attraction point for some of the weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful elements of the city. With curious creative portals like Graveface Records, Sulfur Studios, two phenomenal vintage boutiques in House of Strut and Gypsy World - not to mention a venue called the Wormhole - such a premise is an easy quantum leap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.