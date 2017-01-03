SpaceX set to launch again Monday
SpaceX plans to resume flights of its Falcon 9 rocket tomorrow, after pinning down the cause of a launchpad explosion that destroyed a satellite in September, a spokesman said. The California-based private space firm is expected to launch 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
