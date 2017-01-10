SpaceX rocket docks at San Pedro home port after successful mission
The rocket booster that SpaceX successfully launched and recovered over the weekend in the Pacific Ocean arrived home in San Pedro at daybreak Tuesday. Dusted from head to toe with soot from its celestial trip, the nearly 160-foot-tall first-stage Falcon 9 spacecraft was parked on its landing barge across from Cabrillo Marina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Mon
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec '16
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec '16
|He Named Me Black...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC