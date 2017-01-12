SpaceX counts down to first launch af...

SpaceX counts down to first launch after rocket explosion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk. A 20-story tall Falcon 9 rocket is slated to launch from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST to put into orbit 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, which will use them to enhance mobile voice and data relay capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Souteast Public Observatory Project 23 hr astromomy gone wild 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec '16 He Named Me Black... 24
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC