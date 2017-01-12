SpaceX counts down to first launch after rocket explosion

SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk. A 20-story tall Falcon 9 rocket is slated to launch from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST to put into orbit 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, which will use them to enhance mobile voice and data relay capabilities.

