SpaceX Aims for a Return to Flight on Sunday

15 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

About four months after its Falcon 9 exploded on the launch pad, the Elon Musk-led SpaceX rocket company is finally aiming for a return to flight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Falcon 9 will carry 10 Iridium satellites, designed and manufactured with the help of Thales Alenia Space and Orbital ATK . The launch is of critical importance for SpaceX as the company aims to develop a reputation for reliability, rapid launches, and reusability.

