Spacewalking astronauts upgrade orbiting lab's power grid
This still image taken from video provided by NASA shows U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, left and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet during a space walk outside the International Space Station, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The astronauts are taking another spacewalk to plug in new and better batteries outside the space station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Souteast Public Observatory Project
|3 min
|astromomy gone wild
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC