Spacewalking Astronauts Successfully Connects Three New Batteries to ISS

Spacewalkers Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough were suited up and ready to go before this morning's spacewalk began at 7:23 a.m. EST. Credit: @Thom_Astro for NASA First spacewalk that lasted 6 hour and 32 minutes has ended, and both NASA astronauts were successful in installing 3 adapters to charge 6 new lithium batteries on international space station.

