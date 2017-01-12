Space Visor VR Headset Offers Virtual Tour of Space Artifacts, Space Station
Former astronaut Jon McBride uses the Space Visor headset in the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. Visitors to NASA's Kennedy Space Center can now take home the retired space shuttle Atlantis, the International Space Station and the entire solar system as a souvenir - all through a new virtual reality headset and app-driven experience.
