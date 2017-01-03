Space Station Photos: Expedition 50 Astronauts in Action

Expedition 50 official crew portrait with Andrei Borisenko, Shane Kimbrough, Sergey Ryzhikov, Thomas Pesquet, Peggy Whitson and Oleg Novitsky. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko arrived at the International Space Station Oct. 21, 2016 after a two-day journey on the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft.

