Space Camp Documentary 'The Mars Generation' Debuts at Sundance Film Fest

Michael Barnett, director of the documentary "The Mars Generation," attends the Salt Lake Opening Night Reception, presented by Zions Bank, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2017, at Pierpont Place in Salt Lake City. A new documentary that follows a group of youngsters as they attend NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last week, and will be available on Netflix sometime this year.

