Space-aged Negroni goes on sale
Quirky cocktail bar Mr Fogg's in Mayfair has added a 'space-aged' Negroni to its cocktail list after sending a bespoke blend to the stars and back. The cosmic cocktail, which was sent 27km above the earth's surface using a bespoke balloon, will be available for a limited time at the bar.
