Solar storms trigger sparks, melt soil on Moon: NASA
Powerful solar storms can charge up the surface in frigid, permanently shadowed regions near the poles of the Moon and possibly produce "sparks" that vaporise and melt the lunar soil, a new NASA study has found. This alteration may become evident when analysing future samples from these regions that could hold the key to understanding the history of the Moon and solar system.
