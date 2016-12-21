Shock claim: Alien discovery could be imminent
The Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter will be taking a close look at Europa soon, which scientists believe is a strong candidate for hosting life. An expert from the Imperial College London is making waves with his claim that 2017 could be the year we finally discover aliens.
