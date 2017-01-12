Secret space ship passes 600 days in orbit - " but we're not all...
The X-37B space plane passed the milestone on Monday, having been launched by the US Air Force in 2015. It's even been suggested, in a report from the Daily Beast, that the ship there to take out rival governments' satellites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Wed
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC