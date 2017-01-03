Scotland poised to reap benefits of private space travel
IT was an arena where the great powers once fought it out without coming to blows, a hot zone in a cold war where the rockets were instruments of peace and exploration instead of violence. But this week a private company will boldly go back into space as the march to claim the skies from government agencies continues apace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC