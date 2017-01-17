Scientists Enter Hawaii Dome In Eight...

Scientists Enter Hawaii Dome In Eight-Month Mars Space Mission Study

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Six scientists have entered a dome perched atop a remote volcano in Hawaii where they will spend the next eight months in isolation to simulate life for astronauts traveling to Mars , the University of Hawaii said . The study is designed to help NASA better understand human behavior and performance during long space missions as the U.S. space agency explores plans for a manned mission to the Red Planet.

