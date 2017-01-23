Schoolkids in Limerick make history with live video call to astronaut on International Space Station
Hundreds of primary school children and their teachers made space history today by taking part in Ireland's "first live video-call with a European astronaut on board the International Space Station ". Three hundred pupils from Limerick, Tipperary, and Kildare, joined other young people from Romania and Portugal in a three-way country video-link with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC