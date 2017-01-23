Schoolkids in Limerick make history with live video call to astronaut on International Space Station

Hundreds of primary school children and their teachers made space history today by taking part in Ireland's "first live video-call with a European astronaut on board the International Space Station ". Three hundred pupils from Limerick, Tipperary, and Kildare, joined other young people from Romania and Portugal in a three-way country video-link with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.