Saturn's moon looks like the Death Star
NASA's Cassini spacecraft took photographs of Saturn's moon Tethys on Monday, and it seems the planet is staring right back. Tethys measures 660 miles across and features a large impact crater known as "Odysseus," which gives the planet its eerie, eyeball-like shape; some have even likened it to the Death Star from Star Wars.
