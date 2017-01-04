San Jose students work with Cisco engineers on space experiment

Liz Bakken, a teacher from Valley Christian High School, discusses a science project with Araceli Santamaria of Foothill High School and Jorge Estrella of Andrew Hill High School during a leadership program run by the Firehouse Community Development Center Thursday, Nov. 16, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. The program is in partnership with Valley Christian High School, Quest for Excellence and engineers from Cisco.

