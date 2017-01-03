'Rogue One' wins weekend with $22M, n...

'Rogue One' wins weekend with $22M, narrowly beating 'Hidden Figures'

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Disney-Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" edged "Hidden Figures" in the race for the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $22 million at 4,175 locations, estimates showed Sunday. "Hidden Figures," a comedy-drama about pioneering African-American women in the early days of the American space program, trailed by only $200,000 with $21.8 million at 2,471 sites.

Chicago, IL

