'Rogue One' wins weekend with $22M, narrowly beating 'Hidden Figures'
Disney-Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" edged "Hidden Figures" in the race for the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $22 million at 4,175 locations, estimates showed Sunday. "Hidden Figures," a comedy-drama about pioneering African-American women in the early days of the American space program, trailed by only $200,000 with $21.8 million at 2,471 sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC