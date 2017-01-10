Researchers find likely cause - and potential way to prevent - vision deterioration in space
DALLAS January 16, 2017 Vision deterioration in astronauts who spend a long time in space is likely due to the lack of a day-night cycle in intracranial pressure. But using a vacuum device to lower pressure for part of each day might prevent the problem, UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers said.
