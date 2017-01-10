Researchers find likely cause - and p...

Researchers find likely cause - and potential way to prevent - vision deterioration in space

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: UT Southwestern Medical Center

DALLAS January 16, 2017 Vision deterioration in astronauts who spend a long time in space is likely due to the lack of a day-night cycle in intracranial pressure. But using a vacuum device to lower pressure for part of each day might prevent the problem, UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Mon 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec '16 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec '16 He Named Me Black... 24
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC