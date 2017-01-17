Prospect of war in space is getting real; congressman wants someone in charge
From a launch pad somewhere in Asia, a rocket rises into the sky. Its payload: A robot designed to sneak up to a U.S. military satellite, grab it and steer it off course, knocking it out of the fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|53 min
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Fri
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC