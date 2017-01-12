Power upgrade spacewalk begins for French, US astronauts

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stepped out on his first spacewalk Friday to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and American Shane Kimbrough went on a spacewalk on January 13 to finish power maintenance work to the International Space Station AFP MIAMI: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet floated into space on his first-ever spacewalk Friday , on a mission to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries.

