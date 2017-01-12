Power upgrade spacewalk begins for Fr...

Power upgrade spacewalk begins for French, US astronauts

11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet stepped out on his first spacewalk Friday to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and American Shane Kimbrough went on a spacewalk on January 13 to finish power maintenance work to the International Space Station AFP MIAMI: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet floated into space on his first-ever spacewalk Friday , on a mission to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries.

