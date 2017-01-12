PBS To Document Scott Kelly After His...

PBS To Document Scott Kelly After Historic Space Station Stay In...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

PBS will broadcast Beyond a Year in Space , follow-up documentary to 2016's A Year In Space special in November of 2017. The two specials, adapted from Time's original digital video series about astronaut Scott Kelly 's 12-month stay on the International Space Station , explore the human limitations for space travel and what a mission to Mars will require.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Souteast Public Observatory Project Fri astromomy gone wild 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec '16 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec '16 He Named Me Black... 24
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC