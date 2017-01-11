Out of this World: Primary school pup...

Out of this World: Primary school pupils complete Tim Peake space project

The school, on Broadway in Ilminster, was selected to take part in this year's Tim Peake Space project meaning pupils at the school got to take part in scientific experiments and studies. Throughout the autumn term at the end of last year, Neroche's teachers received expert training about space and the solar system, allowing them to deliver an in-depth study for the children.

