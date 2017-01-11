Out of this World: Primary school pupils complete Tim Peake space project
The school, on Broadway in Ilminster, was selected to take part in this year's Tim Peake Space project meaning pupils at the school got to take part in scientific experiments and studies. Throughout the autumn term at the end of last year, Neroche's teachers received expert training about space and the solar system, allowing them to deliver an in-depth study for the children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|6 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC