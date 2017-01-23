Oscar Shows No Love For 'Hidden Figures' Star Henson
A mere Oscars snub isn't in the same universe as the indignities suffered by the African-American women whose key contributions to the United States' space program went largely unheralded for decades. Yet there's a bitter tinge of irony in Academy Awards voters' failure to nominate Taraji P. Henson for Best Actress honors for her lead role in "Hidden Figures."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Sun
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec '16
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC