Newly proposed reference datasets imp...

Newly proposed reference datasets improve weather satellite data quality

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Science, Industry and Business

"Traffic and weather, together on the hour!" blasts your local radio station, while your smartphone knows the weather halfway across the world. A network of satellites whizzing around Earth collecting mountains of data makes such constant and wide-ranging access to accurate weather forecasts possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec 14 He Named Me Black... 24
News 5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris... Dec 14 Viewpoint seo Team 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC