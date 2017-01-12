NASA's Kennedy Space Center Launches VR Experiences, Headset
NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched a suite of official virtual reality experiences, as well as a new, custom-designed Space Visor mobile virtual reality headset. Utilizing three mobile applications, the Space Visor immerses guests in a space experience like no other, a news release said, virtually taking visitors to restricted access areas, captivating them in a world that brings the artifacts to life and allowing guests to take the Visitor Complex home to share their experience with others.
