NASA to launch $188 million mission for exploring black holes in 2020

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission will allow astronomers to explore the hidden details of supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars for the first time. NASA said on Wednesday it plans to launch in 2020 a $188 million mission that will allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars.

