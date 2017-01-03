NASA to launch $188 million mission f...

NASA to launch $188 million mission for exploring black holes in 2020

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: BGR.in

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission will allow astronomers to explore the hidden details of supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars for the first time. NASA said on Wednesday it plans to launch in 2020 a $188 million mission that will allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 3 hr Neutral Observer ... 3
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... 8 hr RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec 14 He Named Me Black... 24
News 5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris... Dec 14 Viewpoint seo Team 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC