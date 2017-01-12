NASA safety advisory group raises concerns about SpaceX rocket fueling process
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida last year. A major NASA safety advisory group urged the agency to scrutinize SpaceX 's rocket fueling process ahead of future launches of astronauts to the International Space Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Wed
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC