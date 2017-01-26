NASA research shows that space travels can cause genetic changes in astronauts
The research was conducted by NASA on twins and it has found that space travel affects the gene expression and other biological markers in astronauts. The subjects of the research were astronaut Scott Kelly and his identical twin Mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC