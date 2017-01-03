NASA OKs two new robotic probes to deep space asteroids
An artist's conception of the Lucy spacecraft flying by the Trojan Eurybates - one of the six diverse and scientifically important Trojans to be studied. Trojans are fossils of planet formation and so will supply important clues to the earliest history of the solar system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|6 hr
|Neutral Observer ...
|3
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|11 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC