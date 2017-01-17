NASA is in a strange and expensive pi...

NASA is in a strange and expensive pickle with the Russians

NASA, in dealing with Russia's monopoly on human spaceflight , is hoping Boeing can help - that is, by buying tickets the company owns for rides aboard Russian rockets. When NASA retired its last space shuttle in July 2011, it expected commercial carriers like SpaceX and Boeing to launch its astronauts into space by 2015.

