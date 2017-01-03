Nasa detects two space rocks heading ...

Nasa detects two space rocks heading towards Earth - but it still...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

This week a comet that started life in the outer reaches of our solar system will be visible from Earth for the first time, as it approaches our planet's orbit. Another recently-discovered object, called 2016 WF9, has also been taking a scenic tour of our solar system, approaching Jupiter's orbit at its greatest distance from the sun, Daily Mail reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec 14 He Named Me Black... 24
News 5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris... Dec 14 Viewpoint seo Team 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC