Nana Addo appoints Joe Anokye as acting NCA Head

10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joe Anokye as the Acting Director General for the National Communications Authority . He takes over from William Tevie who occupied the position since June 22, 2015.

