Moon, Mars, Venus do a celestial dance Tuesday as space station zips past
Skies are clear across Northwest Washington, just in time for one of nature's celestial dances as the planets Venus and Mars flank the waxing crescent moon Tuesday night, an astronomical event called a conjunction. It all happens around sunset at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday and just afterward, according to Stardate.org .
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
