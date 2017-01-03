Monster black holes may be lurking behind smokescreens 'like monsters hiding under your bed'
One, the galaxy NGC 1448, is "just" 38 million light years from our own body of stars, the Milky Way. The hidden black holes were spotted by the American space agency's Nasa's NuSTAR orbiting observatory which is designed to see X-rays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC