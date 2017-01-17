MIR Space Station Toru Docking Sensor Control Panel [Flickr]
I love the user interface to illuminate the status of a flow digram of control valves and sensors... and how the errors in the engraved groove lines have been painted over. There were two Mir Space Stations.
