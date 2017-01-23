Life Cast: Who Is Joining Ryan Reynol...

Life Cast: Who Is Joining Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal On This Deadly Space Mission?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Any film set on a space station or an equivalent brings the best out of its ensemble. The cast of Alien, The Martian, Interstellar, Apollo 13, Serenity , and Prometheus each excelled because of their tight quarters and the fact that any tiny problem is immediately exacerbated when you're in a tight, metal abode thousands of miles from any other human being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan 4 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec '16 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec '16 Cassandra_ 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC