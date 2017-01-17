Kennedy Space Center honors astronaut...

Kennedy Space Center honors astronauts with Heroes and Legends exhibit

14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The passing of John Glenn - astronaut, senator, American hero - served as a reminder to us all of who and what's truly admirable in life. Mind-numbing apps, mediocre professional athletes who make headlines for all the wrong reasons, C-list television personalities famous for reasons no one really knows - these are the kinds of people who have been influencing our children .

