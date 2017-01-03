January at the Columbia Memorial Space Center
Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m., Young Explorers Program - Comets, Meteors, and Asteroids: Have you ever wondered what physically separates the terrestrial planets and the gas giants? Where do comets come from? The space center has all the answers. Join them to learn the difference between comets and their cousins, meteors and asteroids.
