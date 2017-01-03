ISRO to launch record 103 satellites in one go in February
ISRO will launch a record 103 satellites in one go using its workhorse PSLV-C37 in the first week of February, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's pet South Asian satellite project will take off in March. As many as 100 of the satellites set for launch in February belong to foreign nations, including the US and Germany.
