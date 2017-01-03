ISRO, French space agencies sign agreement on satellite launch8 min ago

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Indian Space Research Organisation and French Space agency today signed a partnership agreement in satellite launch technology.The agreement was signed between ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar and CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall in the presence of visiting French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault. Space cooperation between France and India spans over 50 years and is one of the cornerstones of the Indo-French strategic partnership.Ayrault, accompanied by the French delegation, was given a guided tour of ISTRAC by the ISRO chairman, according to a French Consulate release here.

