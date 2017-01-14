Iridium Announces Successful First La...

Iridium Announces Successful First Launch of Iridium NEXT Satellites

Iridium Communications Inc. announced today the successful launch of its first ten Iridium NEXT satellites. The satellites were delivered into low-Earth orbit approximately one hour after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9:54:39 a.m. PST.

