IOWAa S Whitson is Oldest Woman to Fly in Space
In the Integration Facility at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 50-51 crewmember Peggy Whitson of NASA suits up Nov. 2 for a fit check dress rehearsal in the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft. Whitson, Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency will launch Nov. 18, Baikonur time, for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.
