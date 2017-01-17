India, US must collaborate more on space research, says NASA scientist
India and the US should collaborate more on space research programmes, a prominent scientist from the US space agency NASA stressed here as he felicitated two young Indian astronomers who created history by discovering asteroids in 2010 that are now recognised by the International Astronomical Union in the US. Amanjot Singh and Sahil Wadhwa, former students of Ryan International School in Rohini, were part of the All India Asteroid Search Campaign conducted by New Delhi-based Science Popularisation Association of Communicators and Educators organisation in collaboration with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, where they discovered the main belt asteroid numbered as 2010 PO24.
