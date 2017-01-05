India to launch 103 satellites in rec...

India to launch 103 satellites in record single mission

13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

India will launch a rocket carrying 103 satellites next month in a record single mission, a report said Wednesday, as its famously frugal space agency looks to zoom ahead in the commercial space race. The rocket is set to blast off from the southern spaceport of Sriharikota in February carrying three Indian satellites and 100 foreign ones from countries including United States, France and Germany, the Press Trust of India said.

